Forde, Pascal win

There was a feeling of deja vu yesterday as Cleveland Forde, Winston Missigher and Cleveland Thomas’ dream run continued in the second leg of the South American 10k Classic as they swept the podium a week after pulling off the same feat on the streets of Paramaribo, Suriname.

The three standout athletes placed in the exact order after putting on a clinic of team running against the visitors namely 2016 champion, Curtis Cox of Trinidad who failed to crack the top five.

The only notable difference the three Guyanese athletes experienced on the banner day of racing was a slower time the race was completed in at the National Park…..