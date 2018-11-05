Garth, Ahmed, Rahman star as Bangladesh beat Ireland by six wickets

Despite an all-round performance from Ireland’s Kimberley Garth, Bangladesh defeated the Emerald Isle by six wickets in the first warm-up match of the International Cricket Council’s Women’s World T20 Tournament as Rumana Ahmed and Ayasha Rahman also starred last night at the Providence Stadium.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bowl first, limiting Ireland to 83-7 in their allotted overs while in the chase, reaching 84-4 in 14.4 overs.

At the end of the match, Ahmed said the win will give all the girls some amount of confidence but it is still early in the tournament so they will have to keep working and keep on improving. She added that the leg spin bowling and the fielding were two areas where she was happy after working on them in the practice sessions. ….