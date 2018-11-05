Sports

Parasnath calls for higher pay for sports journalists, athletes

By Staff Writer
Sporting stalwart Brij Parasnath giving his address at the Umana Yana (Romario Samaroo photo)

Sports analyst and coach, Brij Parasnath says that the media is a key component in the development of sports and as such journalists should be paid more and there should be  funding for athletes.

Parasnath, himself a journalist, was giving the feature address at the  celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) in the presence of Aubrey Hutson, President of the AAG and President of the South American Consudatle (confederation of athletics), Roberto Gesta De Melo at the Umana Yana, Kingston on Saturday evening.

Parasnath, who began coaching back in 1969, said that sports reporters are the lowest paid of the media  in the Caribbean but are some of the hardest workers in the region…..

