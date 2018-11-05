Persaud returns to head GASA

Former Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Ivan Persaud has returned to head the Guyana Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) after being elected to serve in the capacity for the next two years earlier this week.

Persaud, a former national footballer, will be assisted with the services of Brian Goodridge and Shefetah Tzedeq as vice presidents and Leama Phillips as the secretary. Joanne Lowe returns as Treasurer and Renee Charles as Assistant Secretary/Treasurer.

According to Persaud, “the focus for the next two years would be to continue to put what we’ve started in respect to participation in Guyana and in schools, especially in schools and also ensure we deal seriously with open water swimming.”….