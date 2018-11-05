Transport hammers Sophia by nine wickets 

Title contenders, Transport Sports Club (TSC), yesterday, began this season’s New Building Society (NBS) second division forty overs tournament in ominous fashion by brushing aside Sophia by nine wickets at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC).

TSC, after bundling out Sophia for 114, raced to 115 in 7.2 overs.

TSC got their response off to an ideal start after national under–19 batsman, Adrian Hinds eased seamer Malcolm Morris through the covers for four off the very first ball of the innings. ….