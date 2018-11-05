Sports

Transport hammers Sophia by nine wickets 

-Redman, Azeez take spotlight 

By Staff Writer
 National under – 19 batsman, Adrian Hinds drives through the covers during his unbeaten knock to see TSC home 

Title contenders, Transport Sports Club (TSC), yesterday, began this season’s New Building Society (NBS) second division forty overs tournament in ominous fashion by brushing aside Sophia by nine wickets at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC). 

TSC, after bundling out Sophia for 114, raced to 115 in 7.2 overs. 

TSC got their response off to an ideal start after national under–19 batsman, Adrian Hinds eased seamer Malcolm Morris through the covers for four off the very first ball of the innings. ….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Windies fall as India survive Thomas burst to take series lead

Khachanov shocks Djokovic to win Paris crown

Parasnath calls for higher pay for sports journalists, athletes

Comments

Trending