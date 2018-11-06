AAG doing `everything in its power’ to send star trio to 10k classic in Panama

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), will be doing “everything within its power” to send the star trio of Cleveland Forde, Winston Missigher and Cleveland Thomas to Panama to compete in the third and final leg of the South American 10k Classic on Sunday.

This is according to President of the AAG, Aubrey Hutson.

Forde, winner of the first two legs, has led Missigher and Thomas in sweeping the podium, first in Suriname on October 28, then last Sunday on the streets of Georgetown…..