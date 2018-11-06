Sports

Big wins for Annandale, Dolphin Secondary

-in Under-18 football

By Staff Writer

Annandale and Dolphin Secondary secured lopsided wins, when the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Secondary School Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Annandale crushed Queenstown 3-0. Sean Heywood, Omari Glasgow and Jamar Harrington netted in the ninth, 43rd and 71st minute each

.Meanwhile, Dolphin downed Marian Academy 3-1. Judah Younge, Shamar Welch and Kieron Dazzel scored in the ninth, 29th and 51st minute respectively…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Matthews, Dottin unable to prevent Windies warm-up defeat

Hikers capture male, female first ‘D’ titles 

By

Former winners of women’s T20 trophy getting used to conditions

By

Comments

Trending