Big wins for Annandale, Dolphin Secondary

Annandale and Dolphin Secondary secured lopsided wins, when the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Secondary School Football Championship continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Annandale crushed Queenstown 3-0. Sean Heywood, Omari Glasgow and Jamar Harrington netted in the ninth, 43rd and 71st minute each
.Meanwhile, Dolphin downed Marian Academy 3-1. Judah Younge, Shamar Welch and Kieron Dazzel scored in the ninth, 29th and 51st minute respectively…..
