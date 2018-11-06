Essequibo romp to 121 run win

Essequibo continued their dominance in the Guyana Cricket Board Female Secondary Schools Under-17 T20 Franchise League with a 121-run win over Georgetown on Monday at the Demerara Cricket Club, Queenstown.

Essequibo batted first and with a wet outfield, reached 180-4 from their allotted overs before their bowlers demolished Georgetown for 59 in just 14.4 overs.

Lavina Ragobeer and Navika Narine shared a 44-run stand for the first wicket before Emalissa Whyte struck twice, first bowling Ragobeer for seven and trapping Lisa Charles for six to reduce Essequibo to 50-2. Whyte’s new ball partner, Neha Singh removed Narine for 13 while Whyte in her return spell accounted for Divine Ross’ wicket…..