Sports

Essequibo romp to 121 run win

Female U-17 T20

By Staff Writer
Lalitha Patterson goes on the attack during her innings of 40 not out (Romario Samaroo photo)

Essequibo continued their dominance in the Guyana Cricket Board Female Secondary Schools Under-17 T20 Franchise League with a 121-run win over Georgetown on Monday at the Demerara Cricket Club, Queenstown.

Essequibo batted first and with a wet outfield, reached 180-4 from their allotted overs before their bowlers demolished Georgetown for 59 in just 14.4 overs.

Lavina Ragobeer and Navika Narine shared a 44-run stand for the first wicket before Emalissa Whyte struck twice, first bowling Ragobeer for seven and trapping Lisa Charles for six to reduce Essequibo to 50-2. Whyte’s new ball partner, Neha Singh removed Narine for 13 while Whyte in her return spell accounted for Divine Ross’ wicket…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

AAG doing `everything in its power’ to send star trio to 10k classic in Panama

By

Big wins for Annandale, Dolphin Secondary

Mayweather’s switch to octagon could prove biggest test

Comments

Trending