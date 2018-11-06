Former winners of women’s T20 trophy getting used to conditions

Former winners of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s World T20, Australia and England are both settled on their sides but are looking to further capitalise on warm-up matches and give their younger players a chance to shine ahead of their first match of the tournament.

Australia’s captain, Meg Lanning believes that after six months of being on the road, the team has found every player stepping up at some point and winning matches for them.

However, with a few days in Antigua and a few sessions, Lanning said it will be good to get a game in ahead of the tournament and boost the mood in the camp…..