Sports

GFF, coaches association in key training session

By Staff Writer

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] in collaboration with the Guyana Football Coaches Association, this weekend staged a two-day preparatory training session for the impending CONCACAF D-Licence course.

The preparatory session was conducted by GFCA President Sampson Gilbert and it consisted of classroom sessions and practical assignments.

Gilbert during brief remarks said, “This weekend has been about training coaches to understand what is required to achieve the CONCACAF ‘D’ Licence – to educate and enlighten the coaches to really bridge that gap and to enhance their ability to have a higher pass rate.”….

Around the Web

More in Sports

Matthews, Dottin unable to prevent Windies warm-up defeat

Hikers capture male, female first ‘D’ titles 

By

Former winners of women’s T20 trophy getting used to conditions

By

Comments

Trending