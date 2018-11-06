GFF, coaches association in key training session

The Guyana Football Federation [GFF] in collaboration with the Guyana Football Coaches Association, this weekend staged a two-day preparatory training session for the impending CONCACAF D-Licence course.

The preparatory session was conducted by GFCA President Sampson Gilbert and it consisted of classroom sessions and practical assignments.

Gilbert during brief remarks said, “This weekend has been about training coaches to understand what is required to achieve the CONCACAF ‘D’ Licence – to educate and enlighten the coaches to really bridge that gap and to enhance their ability to have a higher pass rate.”….