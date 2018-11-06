Hikers capture male, female first ‘D’ titles 

Club Hikers on Sunday evening reigned supreme as they clinched both the male and female first division titles to bring the curtains down on the 2018 edition of the GTT National Indoor Hockey championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH).

Pepsi Hikers, in the male first division final, demonstrated their unquestioned dominance by capturing another first division title.

Hikers snuck their way past a spirited Old Fort unit 3-2 on the penalty shoot-out to collect the male championship. ….