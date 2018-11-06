Sports

Hikers capture male, female first ‘D’ titles 

—GCC Pitbulls, GCC Spartans crowned Second Division champs 

By
Hikers on Sunday evening captured both the male and female first division titles (Royston Alkins photo) 

Club Hikers on Sunday evening reigned supreme as they clinched both the male and female first division titles to bring the curtains down on the 2018 edition of the GTT National Indoor Hockey championships at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH). 

Pepsi Hikers, in the male first division final, demonstrated their unquestioned dominance by capturing another first division title. 

Hikers snuck their way past a spirited Old Fort unit 3-2 on the penalty shoot-out to collect the male championship. ….

