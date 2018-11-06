Pakistan upbeat about campaign after crushing warm-up win

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan says she is thrilled with the focus of her squad after they trounced South Africa by 90 runs on Saturday, in their official ICC warm-up match in preparation for next week’s Women’s Twenty20 World Cup.

Choosing to bat first at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Pakistan tallied 162 for five off their 20 overs with Ayesha Zafar top-scoring with 46, Umaima Sohail stroking 30 and Nahida Khan and Aliya Riaz both getting 27. In reply, off-spinners Nida Dar (2-7) and Sana Mir (2-13), along with left-arm spinner Anam Amin (2-11) all finished with two wickets each as South Africa were dismissed for 72 off 15.1 overs.

Marizanne Kapp top-scored with 29 while Sune Luus chimed in with 23 but the remainder of the batting crumbled meekly.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better start. Everyone played their part and everyone was clinical.

Be it batters, bowlers or fielders, everyone executed the plans very well,” Javeria said.

“Beating South Africa so convincingly is a good sign for this team. We will be fearless and try and carry on in this way.”

South Africa’s Chloe Tryon said the side had under-performed in all areas but would regroup and look to make improvements.

“Pakistan played really well up front and unfortunately our plans didn’t work out with our bowling and we cost ourselves in the field as well,” she lamented.

“I felt like all three departments failed us [on Saturday] and we are disappointed but will reflect on this game as a team and come back stronger.”

Meanwhile, the other match between England and Australia was abandoned before a ball was bowled due to heavy thunderstorms.

The official warm-ups are in preparation for the Women’s T20 World Cup which bowls off next Friday in Guyana.