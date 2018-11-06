Paradise, Rosignol victorious

Paradise and Rosignol United secured opening night wins, when the 2nd Annual GT Beer 8-a-side Football Invitational Championship commenced on Sunday at All Saints School ground, New Amsterdam [NA].

Paradise romped to an amazing 12-1 victory over Fyrish Black Sharks. Keyron McKenzie bagged a helmet trick in the 15th, 17th, 35th and 40th minute.

He was assisted by a Shaquille DeHarte hat-trick in the 12th, 14th and 27th. Olvis Mitchell also got into the scoring act with a double in the 33rd and 44th minute, while Aubrey Joseph tallied a brace in the 30th and 55th minute…..