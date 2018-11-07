Sports

Eagles continue to soar

By Staff Writer

Unbeaten Eagles soared past cellar occupant High-Stars, while Botofago downed Silver Shattas, when the Upper Demerara Football Association [UDFA] Senior League continued on Sunday.

Staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden, Eagles bested High-Stars 3-1. It was the sixth consecutive win for Eagles, who were led by a Colwyn Drakes brace in the 40th and 70th minute.

Adding a goal in the 60th minute was Kelon Primo. For the loser, Tony Adams scored in the 56th minute. In the other matchup, Botofago blunted Silver Shattas 4-2…..

