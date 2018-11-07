Sports

Guyana has a bright future in athletics – De Melo tells AAG

President of the AAG Aubrey Hutson (left) honours South America Consudatle’s President Roberto De Melo (Romario Samaroo)

President of the South American Consudatle, Roberto De Melo during his brief remarks at the 70th anniversary of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) told the gathering that Guyana has a bright future.

The President of the Consudatle, which is also celebrating its centenary year assured the handful in attendance that they are very important to the development of South American Athletics.

“After 100 years of Consudatle’s existence and 70 years in Guyana, it is our time, we have a bright future. I am sure that in a few years we will be among the best in the world.” De Melo said…..

