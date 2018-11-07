Lanning stars as Australia beat South Africa by 46 runs

Australia Women’s captain, Meg Lanning cashed in last night at the Providence Stadium with a solid half century to see her side defeat South Africa by 46 runs in their latest International Cricket Council Women’s World T20 Tournament.

With overcast conditions, Australia won the toss and elected to bat, recovering after an early collapse to post 130-4 in their allotted overs before returning to limit South Africa to 84-9 in their 20 overs.

Australia were rocked early by Alyssa Healy falling to Shabnim Ismail, who struck twice in the second over, just after Australia were awarded five penalty points for hitting the wicketkeeper’s helmet. Marizanne Kapp removed Elyse Villani for a second – ball duck while Sune Luus also got into the action with the wicket of Beth Mooney. Mooney made 24 from 31 balls including three boundaries as Australia were reduced to 38-4 at the halfway stage…..