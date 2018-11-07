Sports

Queen’s College mauled by Uitvlugt

By Staff Writer

Uitvlugt mauled Queen’s College, while Vergenoegen held Christianburg/Wismar to a draw, when the GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Secondary School Football League continued yesterday.

Hosted at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue, Anthony Benn tallied a helmet-trick in the 4th, 28th, 29th and 52nd minute.

Assistance came in the form of a Rueben Dainty hat-trick in the 18th, 44th and 58th minute, while Tadius Edwards recorded a double in the 26th and 56th minute…..

