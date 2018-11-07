Wins for Riddim Squad and Northern Rangers

Riddim Squad and Northern Rangers secured comfortable wins, when the 2nd Annual Turbo Energy Drink Football Championship continued on Monday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Riddim Squad downed Pele FC 3-1. Kevin Agard tallied a hat-trick in the 33rd, 60th and 90th+2 minute. For the loser, Akosi Jarvis netted in the 20th minute.

Identically, Northern Rangers downed Western Tigers U20 unit 3-1. Adolph George bagged a brace in the 30th and 69th minute, while Steven Sankar netted in the 11th minute.

For Western Tigers, Joshua Britton netted in the 47th minute.