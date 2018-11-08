Fernandes upbeat about Guyana’s prospects in Diamond hockey festival 

Now that the annual GTT National Indoor Hockey championships are done and dusted, the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) is shifting its focus to hosting the 2018 edition of the Diamond Mineral Indoor Hockey Festival, billed for the weekend of November 29 – December 2, 2018.

The Festival, according to Philip Fernandes, President of GHB, will include a number of teams from Trinidad and Tobago and Canada – two of the top teams in the Americas that consistently play at a high standard.

Fernandes though is heartened by the performances and form of the local teams following the conclusion of the recent indoor championships, which he believes may give the Guyanese an edge. ….