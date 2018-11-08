Sports

Guyana seeking to salvage football pride against Curacao

By Staff Writer
Guyana’s Kelsey Benjamin [centre] on the attack against the Cayman Islands at the IMG Academy in Florida, USA in the CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championship.

Guyana’s disappointing campaign in the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, continues at 12:35hrs today against Curacao at the IMG Academy in Florida, USA.

The Guyanese enter the contest on a two-game losing streak, following humiliating losses to Guatemala [4-0] and lowly Cayman Islands [3-2] on Friday November 2nd and Tuesday November 6th respectively.

Curacao are also on a two-game losing streak and will fancy their chances of securing a victory. Their losses came at the hands of giants of the group Guatemala [3-1] and El Salvador [2-1]…..

