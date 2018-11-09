Sports

Bajans seeking to preserve ranking at South Dakota

By Staff Writer
CMRC Group 4 2wd defending champion Mark Maloney in his RX3.

Daredevils from Barbados have invaded the shores of the 592 on a quest to preserve their ranking at the Ignite race meet this weekend at the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri.

Reigning Group 4 and Group 2 champions, Mark Maloney and Mark Thompson along with the rest of the Bajan outfit, arrived in Guyana yesterday for the final round of the 2018 Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championship (CMRC) which speeds off tomorrow and concludes on Sunday.

Team Barbados moved from fourth to second in the country standings with 618 points but  there is no chance of catching Trinidad & Tobago which has  amassed 1,299 points…..

