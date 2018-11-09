Guyana loses 4-3 to Curacao

-game went down to the wire

Guyana’s winless run in the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship continued yesterday, going down to Curacao by a 4-3 scoreline at the IMG Academy in Florida, USA.

Guyana’s best performance thus far in the tournament coincided with Curacao’s worst showing to date.

Guyana whose starting XI consisted of [GK] Jamain Cumberbatch, Lionel Holder, Jeremy Garrett [Cap], Cecil Jackman, Javier Smith, Kwai M. Brown, Raushan Ritch, Nicholas Mc Arthur, Kelsey Benjamin, Chris Macey and Thair Britton, recorded nine shots, three of which were on target and produced goals…..