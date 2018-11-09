Sports

Guyana loses 4-3 to Curacao

CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship

Rogyear Anita [right] of Curacao attempting a challenge on Lionel Holder [no.6] of Guyana at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA in the CONCACAF Men’s U20 Championship

-game went down to the wire

Guyana’s winless run in the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship continued yesterday, going down to Curacao by a 4-3 scoreline at the IMG Academy in Florida, USA.

Guyana’s best performance thus far in the tournament coincided with Curacao’s worst showing to date.

Guyana whose starting XI consisted of [GK] Jamain Cumberbatch, Lionel Holder, Jeremy Garrett [Cap], Cecil Jackman, Javier Smith, Kwai M. Brown, Raushan Ritch, Nicholas Mc Arthur, Kelsey Benjamin, Chris Macey and Thair Britton, recorded nine shots, three of which were on target and produced goals…..

