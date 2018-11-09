Matthews appointed vice-captain for Windies campaign

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Batting star Hayley Matthews has been named West Indies vice-captain for the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup which bowls off in Guyana today.

The 20-year-old has been a fixture in the side since making her international debut four years ago and will now serve as Stafanie Taylor’s deputy for the November 9-24 tournament.

“I am very delighted that the hierarchy of Cricket West Indies see me as a good fit for vice-captain,” the Barbadian right-hander said.

“I think the added responsibility will be of great benefit to my overall game. It will be an amazing feeling to play in front of home fans here in the West Indies.”

Matthews led the Windies in the opening warm-up against India last Sunday when Taylor was rested, and received strong reviews from her handling of the squad. She has struck three half-centuries in 33 Twenty20 Internationals, the first of these fifties coming in the final of the 2016 T20 World Cup final when the Windies stunned Australia to lift their maiden title.

Taylor, who took over as skipper three years ago, said Matthews’s on-field performance would be key in her leadership.

“Hayley is young but very confident and knowledgeable about the sport,” she noted.

“She is someone who can lead from the front, with bat and ball, and encourage her teammates to raise their game in varying situations.”