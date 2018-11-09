Mohamed’s Enterprise onboard Ignite race meet

Mohamed’s Enterprise has once again answered the call of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).
In a ‘clutch’ move, the entity has swooped in to save the day and sponsor the remaining unsponsored races of the Ignite race meet this weekend at the South Dakota Circuit.
Mohamed’s Enterprise has been an avid supporter of motor racing locally, having aided the event at crucial times in the past…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments