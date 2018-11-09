Plaisance Guardians, Kobras in basketball wins

Plaisance Guardians and Kobras secured wins in the 2nd and U23 divisions respectively, when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association [GABA] ‘League Championship’ continued on Wednesday.
Staged at the Burnham Court, Parade and Carmichael Streets, Plaisance Guardians downed Pacesetters 66-61. Terrence Daniels recorded a game high 23 points.
He was assisted by Jared Sears, Delroy Critchlow and Akeem Crandon tallied 15, 10 and seven points respectively…..
