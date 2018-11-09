Police blitz Beacon FC in Turbo football

Guyana Police Force [GPF] and Santos secured lopsided wins, when the 2nd Annual Turbo Energy Drink Knockout Championship, continued on Wednesday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
The lawmen arrested Beacons FC 7-2. Manasseh Primo fired four critical shots in the 34th, 44th, 70th and 74th minute. He was assisted by goals from Anthio Wallace and Stephan Ramsay in the 39th and 83rd minute each…..
There's more to this story. To unlock:
Subscribe Or
Try 1 week of unlimited access for $5. Or our most popular plan for just 27¢ a day.
The ePaper, iOS and Android apps are included.
Comments