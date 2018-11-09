Pressure, expectations high – Windies skipper

With the Women’s ICC T20 bowling off today with three matches at the National Stadium, Providence, Captain of the West Indies, Stafanie Taylor admits that the pressure to do well and the expectations for the side are high.

The captain, at a press conference yesterday at the Marriott Hotel, stated that these expectations are there not only since they are the defending champions, but also because they will be playing in front of a home crowd.

Taylor said how the team deals with the pressure of the International Cricket Council (ICC) event is what will matter at the end of the day…..