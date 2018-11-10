Guyana to battle for pride against El Salvador

Following a disappointing campaign highlighted by three consecutive losses, Guyana will battle group leader and undefeated El Salvador tonight at 8 pm in the CONCACAF U20 Championship at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

The teams enter what will be the third meeting of the nations in contrasting positions, with Guyana in the cellar and among only three teams yet to secure a point in the tournament.

Their present predicament occurred after losses to Guatemala, the Cayman Islands and Curacao…..