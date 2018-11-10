Sports

Ignite to scorch South Dakota Circuit this weekend

By Staff Writer
Some of the riders of Team Mohamed put their machines to the test yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit.

Two days of supersonic racing starts today at the South Dakota Circuit with the much talked about Ignite Race meet.

Ignite, will feature drivers and riders competing in the final leg of the 2018 Seaboard Marine Caribbean Motor Racing Championships (CMRC) along with other events involving speedsters out of the United States and Europe.

Today, Time Trials for all classes begin at 10:00hrs followed by official races in the Street Cross Motorcycle, 125cc Motorcycle, Street Tuner, Choke Starlet Cup and Sports Tuner from 13:20hrs. ….

