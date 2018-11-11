Guyana stuns El Salvador 2-0

Guyana’s disastrous campaign in the CONCACAF U20 Championship ended last night on a historic note, upsetting group winner and undefeated El Salvador 2-0 at the IMG Academy, Florida, USA.

The large fandom for El Salvador could not deter the efforts of the local lads, who fashioned an ‘Italianesque’ performance to capture the unlikely result. The numbers speak for themselves. El Salvador recorded 61 percent possession, with 356 passes completed out of 411 for a passing accuracy of 87 percent, their lowest to date.

On the other hand, Guyana completed 190 out of 217 passes at a rate of 88 percent. Although recording 39 percent of possession, Guyana tallied 16 [7 on target] shots to their foe’s 14 [8 on target] attempts…..