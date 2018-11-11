Sports

India and Pakistan set for showdown

-in ICC women’s T20

By
Harmanpreet Kaur (left) and Smriti Mandhana will look to lead India to their second win 

Heading into their second match of the Women’s World T20 tournament today, India and Australia are hunting perfection when they face Pakistan and Ireland respectively at the National Stadium, Providence.

Historically, India and Pakistan are known for their intense rivalry and the teams will not be holding anything back when they take to the field in this International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament.

India has so far dominated while Pakistan has been dominated…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Guyana stuns El Salvador 2-0

By

Windies chase pride in series finale

Shaheen leads Pakistan to win over NZ

Comments

Trending