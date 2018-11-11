Sports

Jeffrey, Truelove, Mark Maloney in pole positions

By Staff Writer
In the final race of the afternoon, Mohamed Ahmed took the Street Tuner class ahead of Adrian Persaud and Raymond Seebarran.

Kristian Jeffrey, Harry Truelove and Mark Maloney will start on pole today after out-duelling their rivals on a scorching day of Time Trials  yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit.

If yesterday was any indication of things to come, several records will be shattered  today in the finale of the much talked about Ignite Race Meet.

Jeffrey will start in the number one spot for the Group 4 class followed by Mark Maloney, Rupie Seejattan, Mark Vieira and Quinlan Lall in second to fifth respectively…..

Around the Web

More in Sports

Siakam’s 23 points help Raptors beat Knicks

Siakam’s 23 points help Raptors beat Knicks

Nedd elected president of volleyball federation 

Mae’s, East Ruimveldt record windball wins

Mae’s, East Ruimveldt record windball wins

Comments

Trending