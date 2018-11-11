Jeffrey, Truelove, Mark Maloney in pole positions

Kristian Jeffrey, Harry Truelove and Mark Maloney will start on pole today after out-duelling their rivals on a scorching day of Time Trials yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit.

If yesterday was any indication of things to come, several records will be shattered today in the finale of the much talked about Ignite Race Meet.

Jeffrey will start in the number one spot for the Group 4 class followed by Mark Maloney, Rupie Seejattan, Mark Vieira and Quinlan Lall in second to fifth respectively…..