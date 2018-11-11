Mae’s, East Ruimveldt record windball wins

Mae’s Secondary and East Ruimveldt Secondary registered convincing wins at the National Gymnasium on Friday in the 27th annual Christmas term schools female windball cricket championship, organised by Sports Officer Alistair Munroe.

In the secondary division, Mae’s played against Queenstown Secondary where they won the toss and elected to bat first. Mae’s reached 120 from their eight overs with Chrystal Melville smashing 79 and East Bank under 17 women’s franchise player, Afruica Gentle clobbering 57. In reply, Queenstown were limited to 44-4 with Kellisa Cosier top scoring with 19 as they were defeated by 76 runs.

Later in the day, East Ruimveldt defeated Central High by 69 runs…..