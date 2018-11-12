Sports

Andrew King reigns supreme

-at Ignite Race Meet

By Staff Writer
Group 4 Champion, Andrew King zoomed past Mark Vieira on the inside of the club house turn and it was rear light viewing for the pack from there onwards.

ou are a fan of jaw-dropping, supersonic performances, then the South Dakota Circuit was the place to be yesterday.

There, speed demons Andrew King, Calvin Ming, Kristian Jeffrey and Team Mohamed’s bikers thrilled the fans with scorching displays of racing in the finale of the much-hyped Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Ignite Race meet.

King reigned supreme after putting on a tactical clinic to win ahead of Rupie Sewjattan and Mark Vieira who started the final day on top the points standing to take the spoils in the Group 4 class.

Vieira in his RX-8 had controlled the races in the early stages, powering ahead and  looked destined for victory until King hunted him down in the latter stages…..

