Georgetown Cricket Association forty overs tourney DCC, UG, TSC, GCC record wins 

Four title contenders, yesterday, recorded wins in the latest round of the New Building Society (NBS), Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) forty overs tournament in the City.

Defending champions, the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC), rebounded from last week’s defeat and overcame G.N.I.C by 56 at DCC on the back of impressive spells from West Indies youth players Ashmead Nedd and Qumar Torrington.

DCC, after winning the toss and electing to bat, were shot out for a scanty 114 inside 24 overs with Skipper, Laurence Smith (22) and Nedd (21) getting into the twenties.

Seamer, Jerimiah Benjamin (3-19) and leg-spinner, Claymont Dewsbury (3-18) combined for six wickets to dismiss the defending champions. ….