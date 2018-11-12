Raj stars as India defeats Pakistan

Former Indian skipper, Mithali Raj scorched her 16th half century to see her side defeat Pakistan by seven wickets at Providence in the Women’s World T20 yesterday.

Playing under the blistering sun, India won the toss and sent their opposition in to bat and restricted them to 129-7 from their allotted overs. India responded with 134-3 with one over to spare.

The International Cricket Council tournament match began in a sensational manner as Ayesha Zafar chased an out-swinging delivery from Arundhati Reddy into the hands of Veda Krishnamurthy at first slip to end the first over…..