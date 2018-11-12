Two Guyanese sporting legends meet

Guyanese cricket legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul (right) met with Guyanese Karate icon Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-a-Tai MS last Friday at the Guyana Karate College Dojo in Thomas Lands.

A release from the Karate College said that Chanderpaul was visiting the Dojo, to play the unfamiliar role of spectator as he gave moral support and cheered on his daughter, little Liara Chanderpaul as he watched her undertake her first rank examination.

Woon-a-Tai who is the Chief Instructor and Chairman of the International Karate Daigaku headquartered in Toronto, Canada is currently celebrating his fiftieth year of teaching karate-do in Guyana and around the world.