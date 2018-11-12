Win over El Salvador shows potential of national programme – Dover

By Duncan Saul in Bradenton, Florida

Golden Jaguars U-20 Head-Coach Wayne Dover says that the historic victory against El Salvador in the CONCACAF Men’s Championship on Saturday highlighted the potential of the national programme if a proper structure and preparation are in place.

In an exclusive post-match interview with Stabroek Sports, the former Alpha United tactician declared, “This win should be a motivation for the GFF in going forward because the nation and the many fans in the diaspora saw a remarkable performance and clearly saw what this group of players can do if given the opportunity, the preparation, a longer period of time and more international friendlies because the lack of games has played its part.”

He further stated, “We saw after the first game we improved in the second game and the third game and came out on top on the fourth game. Definitely the GFF has to take a look at the preparation of these teams and the number of games given for them to compete and get results that are favourable to move us beyond just participation so we can qualify.”….