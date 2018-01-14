Guyana needs a new political party

There are frequent, frustrated, refrains from observers that it is Guyana’s political parties that are mainly responsible for promoting the culture of ethnic dominance and without it, Guyana’s politics would not be dominated by race and instability. This is not true. Guyana’s main political parties reflect the social, economic and political aspirations of the people of Guyana. The fundamental feature of Guyana which determines these aspirations is its ethnic composition and history. This has been characterized mainly by separate struggles against employers and the colonial state for survival. The lesson that has been learnt is that whoever controls the state controls the distribution of its limited resources. The struggle for control of the state was a natural outcome of the nature of our main political parties and their fundamental, though unspoken political objective ‒ ethno-political dominance.
By the time the first popular political party, the Peoples’ Progressive Party (PPP), emerged, it was recognized that ethno-political dominance, which had already reared its head after the Second World War, was a….
The Poor Boy
Like the Poor Boy’s sister, the princess did not want to be rescued, and the prince had no token with him by which she might have recognized him as her brother.
LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) remained unchanged during the first period of trading in January 2018.
Recent events review Saturday, December 30th to Friday, January 5th
Saturday, December 30th GGMC team clinched Exxon pact –Trotman Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman yesterday distanced himself from negotiating the modified ExxonMobil contract last year saying it was a team of professionals that conducted the discussions and even in hindsight his government is satisfied with the terms reached.
Sustaining and advancing democracy for the New Year
In the critical years of the 1970s and 1980s, three major issues engaged the attention of my political colleagues – restore democracy, advance social progress and avoid civil strife.