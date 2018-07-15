Awaken Your Inner Power and Potential

As the world becomes an increasingly challenging place to live in, we need to find new insights and new tools to manage ourselves within it. We need to reclaim control as the directors and stewards of our own lives.

The golden age of technology that we are currently passing through has placed at our fingertips the opportunity to access information from anywhere and at any time. We can find out how to assemble a car, predict stormy weather and find a recipe to bake a cake; learn about amoebas and genetics and even track people through GSM-GPS devices. In fact, there is even a ‘do it yourself’ guide to human enlightenment! We have all the necessary technology for efficient and effective communication and yet one of the biggest problems facing relationships is the communication breakdown.

When we are caught up in a web of information and activity overload, we cannot find our personal truth, or the time to live it…..