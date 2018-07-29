Miss Debbie: teaching and helping are her life’s work

She moved to New York several years ago and shortly after found that she and her children had nowhere to live and even though she had a job, they were forced to seek the state’s assistance. Just when she thought there was no light at the end of the tunnel, help came in the name of Deborah Sancho.

It was this woman who helped her to get back on her feet, so to speak, and looking back at those tough years she is eternally grateful for her helping hands. While she did not want to be named she wanted to testify to the tremendous support she received and give credit for the assistance that helped her to be who she is today.

The same has been done for others time and time again and according to the woman doing it, “helping is what I do.”….