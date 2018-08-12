Youth mayor calls on peers to give back to Linden

Always someone who is willing volunteer his service, Devon Beckles, the 18-year-old newly appointed Linden Youth Mayor, is calling on his peers to become more involved in volunteerism since it would not only give them much-needed experience, but they would be involved in the development of the mining town.

“One of the biggest issues is lack of youths offering voluntary service. There is a great amount of voluntary service that is needed, and youths would not offer any because everything is money,” young Beckles told the Sunday Stabroek in a recent interview.

He pointed out that by volunteering, young people will receive experience and they can be afforded the opportunity to participate and be involved in face-to-face communication as opposed to social media, which offers limited beneficial interaction…..