Single mom of five in determined struggle to provide for, educate her children

Nine years ago, Kamala’s life was thrown into disarray when her husband died leaving her with three daughters, no job and no fixed place of abode. In fact, when he died, Kamala and her children left the place they called home in a taxi with only their clothes in suitcases.

Fast forward and Kamala now has five children, one just ten months old. Her living standards have not greatly improved but being a fighter, she has an optimistic outlook on life with her biggest dream being to provide a comfortable life for her children aged 14, 13, 11 and 7 years old, and 10 months old.

She has been working for the past nine years hoping that things will turn around. Today, she owns a piece of land on which she has built a one-bedroom house and right next to the house she rears pigs, chicken and ducks…..