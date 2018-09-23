The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose two percent during the third period of trading in September 2018. The stocks of four companies were traded with 21,805 shares changing hands. There were three Climbers and no Tumblers. The stocks of Republic Bank Limited (RBL) rose 4 percent on the sale of 300 shares. The stocks of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) rose 3.08 percent on the sale of 15,954 shares. The stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) also rose 2.01 percent on the sale of 5,300 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) remained unchanged on the sale of 251 shares. The LSI closed at 475.98.
