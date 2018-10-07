The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 0.49 percent during the first period of trading in October, 2018. The stocks of four companies were traded, with 213,163 shares changing hands. There were three Climbers and no Tumblers. The stocks of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) rose 2.56 percent on the sale of 2,638 shares. The stocks of the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (BTI) rose 1.06 percent on the sale of 500 shares. The stock of Banks DIH (DIH) also rose 0.65 percent on the sale of 13,125 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Citizens Bank Guyana Incorporated (CBI) remained unchanged on the sale of 196,900 shares. The LSI closed at 479.40.
