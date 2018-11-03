Clement Henry: fulfilling a call to be of service to people

As Project Manager of the Citizens’ Security Strengthening Program-me (CSSP) some may say that Clement Henry has come a long way from being a minister of the gospel. But he sees it as fulfilling a role he saw himself in since he was a teenager — helping people; this is how he caters to the needs of the most disadvantaged in a multidimensional manner.

Whether it is facilitating assistance to at-risk youth to close the revolving door to prison, assisting ranks in the Guyana Police Force to understand that they need to work through and with communities, or creating a better environment for victims of domestic violence to make reports, Henry believes he is fulfilling that purpose. Families and communities are also involved in the work of CSSP.

The CSSP is an Inter-American Develop-ment Bank (IDB) funded project under the Ministry of Public Security which hopes to reform and transform the police force “from an incident-driven reactive institution to one that relies on analysis of patterns, incidents and problems.” It is based on the SARA (Scan, Analyze, Respond and Assess) public health model. ….