The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) rose 3.48 per cent during the fifth period of trading in October, 2018. The stocks of four companies were traded, with 212,184 shares changing hands. There were two Climbers and one Tumbler. The stocks of the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) rose 14.29 per cent on the sale of 35,000 shares. The stocks of the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (BTI) rose 11.30 per cent on the sale of 2,492 shares. On the other hand, the shares of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) declined 2.56 per cent on the sale of 38 shares. In the meantime, the stocks of Demerara Bank Limited (DBL) remained unchanged on the sale of 174,654 shares. The LSI closed at 499.36.
Comments