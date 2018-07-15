Actors performed well but not challenged by Til Ah Find a Place 2

Till Ah Find A Place 2 by Ronald Hollingsworth, directed by Sheron Cadogan-Taylor and recently performed at the National Cultural Centre was the latest in a long series of successful productions by the Hollingsworth-Taylor team.

Both the play and the production fell down somewhat in certain areas, although it was a play with popular appeal that effectively reached its audience with comedy. But it was, in the end, a tragi-comedy, more of a dark romance and a fairly strong social realism with important statements to warn the audience against certain social behaviours. Along with those were a public alert to a few unpleasant realities about the law – in particular family law and the fact that the law and morality are not equal. The law is about correct legal process, not emotions, moral or immoral living.

While it marked a satisfying run of productions which established Cadogan-Taylor as a major director and celebrated the prolific Hollingsworth-Taylor partnership, it also speaks to the background of the play itself and reflects on the career of the playwright. Till Ah Find A Place 2 emerged out of a profitable period on the Guyanese stage for popular plays and comedy, that allowed Hollingsworth to rise definitively as a leading dramatist for these kinds of plays in Guyana…..