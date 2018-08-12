Religion, theatre and Waves of Emotion

Ever since the early development of human civilisation there has always been a very close relationship between religion and theatre, or at least between theatre and spiritual belief and ritual. It is true for the Christian religion, whose role in theatre has been historically significant; this has continued to the present time.

This was particularly remembered when poet and performer Carlene Gill-Kerr presented Waves of Emotions Part 2 at the Theatre Guild Playhouse recently. This was a variety programme involving a range of performing arts. There were notable differences in the content, the statements, subject matter and effect of the various items. But even if praise was not the purpose of the production, the dominant theme and motivational force was the expression of Christianity through stage performance.

It is believed that theatre has its origins in prehistoric times in religious ritual as mankind developed spiritual beliefs in attempts to understand and influence the environment. Both evolved as human society and the human brain did. These involved the evolution of language, magical religion, and these expressions through oral literature and theatrical performance. ….