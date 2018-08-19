NSTAD graduating students to put on ‘The Performance

“The Performance 10 – Mixed Emotions” is a significant production announced to be presented at the National Cultural Centre on Tuesday, August 28. It is an uncommon performance of 21st century theatre by students training to be practitioners of the art – it is the final production, the examination piece for the diploma students of the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama (NSTAD). Each year, these students put on stage for a public audience, a sample of what they had been learning during their studies at the NSTAD, and it is a requirement for their graduation.

“The Performance” is therefore an annual feature on the local stage that has become a tradition, presented by a different set of students each year. Each time it demonstrates a different programme of theatre – mostly new dramatic performance pieces or new plays. Always, it contains demonstration of new theatre – departures from the ordinary styles and forms of drama, that can be termed the theatre of the 21st century.

Also, of great importance, it is original work produced by the Drama School, representing the work of its students in various areas and disciplines including playwriting, design and production. Certainly, “Mixed Emotions” will show off four short plays written by students of the NSTAD as a part of their studies at the school over the past 5 years…..